Andre Burakovsky News: Pair of helpers in shootout loss

Burakovsky notched two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Burakovsky has three points over his last two games. The 29-year-old winger had gone five contests without a point prior to that, and he hadn't produced a multi-point effort since Oct. 17 before Thursday's performance. He has three goals, 12 helpers, 52 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 36 appearances. Burakovsky has just about only offense to offer and not nearly enough of it, so many fantasy managers can look elsewhere for a depth forward.