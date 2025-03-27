Andre Burakovsky News: Pair of points Thursday

Burakovsky scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Oilers.

Burakovsky set up a Jaden Schwartz goal early in the second period before scoring one of his own later in the frame. The 30-year-old Burakovsky has two goals and four assists, as well as seven shots on net, over his last five games. The winger is up to eight goals, 30 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 70 appearances. He's not a fantasy stud given his limited non-scoring production, but his recent offense is good enough to make him a streaming option down the stretch.