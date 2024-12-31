Andre Burakovsky News: Pots goal Monday
Burakovsky scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-2 win over Utah.
Burakovsky ended a five-game point drought with the tally. He missed Saturday's game in Vancouver due to an illness, but he looks good to resume his middle-six role. The winger is up to three goals, 13 points, 50 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 35 appearances, so there are likely more productive forwards available on the waiver wire in many fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now