Andre Burakovsky News: Provides two assists in win

Burakovsky logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Burakovsky is still in an eight-game goal drought, but he has produced four helpers in that span. The 30-year-old had a hand in Jared McCann's game-winner as well as the second of Shane Wright's two tallies in the contest. For the season, Burakovsky is up to six goals, 20 helpers, 97 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-3 rating across 66 appearances. He continues to see middle-six minutes.