Andre Burakovsky News: Snags late power-play helper

Burkaovsky provided a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Burakovsky had the secondary helper on Ryker Evans' tally in the dying seconds of the game. Through seven contests, Burakovsky has done well as a playmaker, earning five assists, including three on the power play. The winger has come up empty on 10 shots on goal and has a minus-1 rating, but he could be a depth option in fantasy if he continues to be semi-consistent on offense.