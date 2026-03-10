Andre Burakovsky News: Snaps goalless skid
Burakovsky scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.
Burakovsky found the back of the net for the first time since Jan. 7, when he scored a power-play goal in a 7-3 win over the Blues. Even though the 31-year-old continues to play in the first line alongside Connor Bedard and Ryan Greene, he's not doing enough to be a reliable fantasy contributor. Burakovsky has only 11 goals and 31 points in 58 contests this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Burakovsky See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 64 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week39 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3039 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Burakovsky See More