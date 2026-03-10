Andre Burakovsky News: Snaps goalless skid

Burakovsky scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Burakovsky found the back of the net for the first time since Jan. 7, when he scored a power-play goal in a 7-3 win over the Blues. Even though the 31-year-old continues to play in the first line alongside Connor Bedard and Ryan Greene, he's not doing enough to be a reliable fantasy contributor. Burakovsky has only 11 goals and 31 points in 58 contests this season.