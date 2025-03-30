Fantasy Hockey
Andre Burakovsky headshot

Andre Burakovsky News: Supplies assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Burakovsky notched an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Burakovsky has two goals and three helpers during his four-game point streak. He and Jared McCann helped set up their struggling linemate, Eeli Tolvanen, for the Kraken's lone goal in this contest. Burakovsky himself has had few bright spots this season, but he's up to 31 points, 108 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-1 rating across 71 appearances in the healthiest of his three seasons in Seattle.

Andre Burakovsky
Seattle Kraken
