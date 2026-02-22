Andre Lee News: Earns three points in AHL win

Lee scored twice and added an assist in AHL Ontario's 5-3 win over Tucson on Sunday.

Lee has four points over his last two games, though he was scoreless over the five outings before that. He crossed the 20-goal mark for the season with this performance. Lee's at 21 goals, 36 points and a plus-7 rating over 45 appearances for Ontario and has added two points in seven NHL contests.