Andre Lee News: Nabs helper in win

Lee posted an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Lee took the place of Alex Turcotte (undisclosed) in the lineup Tuesday, ending a three-game stint in the press box for the former. The 24-year-old Lee saw 7:59 of ice time despite being listed on the first line -- head coach Jim Hiller opted to keep his other line combinations together in Turcotte's absence. Through 11 outings, Lee has two assists, 12 shots on net, 22 hits and 11 PIM in a limited role.