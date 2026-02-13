Andrea Glauser headshot

Andrea Glauser Injury: Hurt versus Canada

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Glauser sustained a suspected concussion in Switzerland's group-stage game versus Canada on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Glauser was one of three players to exit the game for Switzerland. He has not recorded a point in two Olympic games so far. The defenseman plays for HC Fribourg-Gotteron of Switzerland's National League, where he has 12 points in 28 contests this season.

