Andrea Glauser Injury: Hurt versus Canada
Glauser sustained a suspected concussion in Switzerland's group-stage game versus Canada on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Glauser was one of three players to exit the game for Switzerland. He has not recorded a point in two Olympic games so far. The defenseman plays for HC Fribourg-Gotteron of Switzerland's National League, where he has 12 points in 28 contests this season.
