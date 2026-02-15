Andrea Glauser Injury: Unavailable Sunday
Glauser (concussion) will miss Switzerland's game against Czechia on Sunday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Glauser was injured Friday during Switzerland's game against Canada. He has no points in two outings during this tournament. Glauser also has two goals and 12 points in 28 outings with HC Fribourg-Gotteron of Switzerland's National League in 2025-26.
Andrea Glauser
Free Agent
