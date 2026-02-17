Andrea Glauser News: Good to play Tuesday

Glauser (concussion) is set to return for Switzerland's qualification game against Italy on Tuesday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Glauser missed Sunday's game against Czechia after sustaining the injury during Friday's match versus Canada. He has no points in two outings in this Olympic tournament. Glauser also has two goals and 12 points in 28 appearances with HC Fribourg-Gotteron of Switzerland's National League in 2025-26.