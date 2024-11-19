Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Andreas Athanasiou headshot

Andreas Athanasiou Injury: Suffers injury in minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Athanasiou, who was sent down to AHL Rockford in mid-November, sustained a hand or wrist injury against AHL Chicago on Sunday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Athanasiou's stint in the minors was supposed to help him rediscover his game after being held without a point through his first five appearances this season. While the veteran winger did manage to score a pair of goals for the IceHogs, his injury will no doubt be a setback for his chances of earning back a spot in the Blackhawks' lineup.

Andreas Athanasiou
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now