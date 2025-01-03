Fantasy Hockey
Andreas Athanasiou headshot

Andreas Athanasiou News: Cleared to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 12:04pm

Athanasiou (wrist) was given the all-clear to resume practicing with AHL Rockford on Friday.

Athanasiou was sent down to the minors after going pointless through five NHL games but saw action in just three AHL games before suffering his wrist injury. The veteran forward was productive in those three appearances for the IceHogs, scoring twice. If he can rediscover that form, Athanasiou should be in contention to work his way back onto the NHL roster.

Andreas Athanasiou
Chicago Blackhawks
