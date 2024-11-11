Andreas Athanasiou News: Going on waivers
Athanasiou will be placed on waivers Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Athanasiou has been a healthy scratch for nine straight games. He hasn't earned a point in five appearances while contributing six shots on goal, four blocked shots and five hits this season. Athanasiou's $4.25 million cap hit for 2024-25 will likely scare away teams from claiming him, meaning he could be ticketed for AHL Rockford if he clears waivers.
