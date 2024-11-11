Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Andreas Athanasiou headshot

Andreas Athanasiou News: Going on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Athanasiou will be placed on waivers Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Athanasiou has been a healthy scratch for nine straight games. He hasn't earned a point in five appearances while contributing six shots on goal, four blocked shots and five hits this season. Athanasiou's $4.25 million cap hit for 2024-25 will likely scare away teams from claiming him, meaning he could be ticketed for AHL Rockford if he clears waivers.

Andreas Athanasiou
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now