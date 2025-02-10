Andreas Englund News: Claimed off waivers

Nashville claimed Englund off waivers from the Kings on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Englund has one goal, four shots on net, seven blocked shots and 20 hits in 11 appearances this season. He was a healthy scratch in 13 straight games before landing on waivers. Englund could see more playing time with the Predators, especially if Adam Wilsby (upper body) and Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) remain unavailable after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.