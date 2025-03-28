Andreas Englund News: Contributes rare assist

Englund notched an assist, five hits and five PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

The helper was Englund's first point with the Predators. The 29-year-old has combined for two points, 15 shots on net, 59 hits, 30 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a minus-5 rating between Nashville and Los Angeles this season. Englund is not a lock for the lineup in any given game, as Jordan Oesterle will push him for playing time. Englund's physical playing style doesn't make up for his total lack of scoring -- most fantasy managers can do better in filling out their depth.