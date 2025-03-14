Fantasy Hockey
Andreas Englund headshot

Andreas Englund News: First scratch with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Englund was scratched for Friday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

Englund had played in 10 straight games for the Predators after he was plucked off waivers from the Kings. Part of that was due to the Predators needing to dress seven blueliners while having only 11 healthy forwards on the roster, and that changed with Michael Bunting (abdomen) coming off injured reserve Friday. For now, Englund will likely be in competition with fellow waiver claim Jordan Oesterle for the last spot on the blue line, though the defensively shoddy Justin Barron could also be at risk of a scratch in the last few weeks of the season. Englund has just one goal, no assists, 11 shots on net, 36 PIM, 43 hits and 23 blocked shots over 21 appearances this season, and it seems likely he'll get back in the lineup against his former team Saturday.

