Andreas Englund

Andreas Englund News: Gathers helper in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Englund notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Englund has two helpers over his last nine contests, but he's also gone minus-5 in that span. The 29-year-old has been a fixture on the third pairing when he suits up for the Predators. He's at three points, 17 shots on net, 74 hits, 38 blocked shots and 48 PIM across 34 outings between the Predators and the Kings in 2024-25, offering minimal upside in fantasy.

Andreas Englund
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
