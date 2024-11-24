Andreas Englund News: Getting short end of playing time

Englund has been scratched for seven of the Kings' first 10 games in November after sitting out Saturday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Englund doesn't add much outside of toughness, and his ice time has been under 10 minutes in each of his last three appearances. The Kings have been more willing to give Jacob Moverare a look on the third pairing. Englund has a goal, 17 hits, 12 PIM and five blocked shots over eight outings this season, and with another tough guy in Kyle Burroughs also on the outside looking in, Englund's unlikely to see steady playing time.