Andreas Englund News: Still struggling to join lineup

Englund was scratched for a sixth straight game in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Englund played three times earlier in January when Joel Edmundson was unavailable. However, Englund has since returned to being a frequent healthy scratch, and his path to the lineup has gotten even tougher since the Kings have resumed playing just six blueliners. Drew Doughty (ankle) is also nearing his season debut. While the Kings could take an unconventional approach and carry nine defensemen on the active roster for a while, one of Englund, Kyle Burroughs or Jacob Moverare will likely need to be waived eventually. Given Englund's limited playing time and uninspiring play, there's a good chance he could be the odd man out.