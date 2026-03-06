Andrei Kuzmenko Injury: Done for regular season

Kuzmenko (knee) isn't expected to return before the end of the 2025-26 regular season, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio on Friday.

Kuzmenko underwent knee surgery last Saturday to repair a torn meniscus. He had 13 goals, 25 points and 68 shots on net across 52 appearances this campaign. If the Kings qualify for the playoffs, it's unclear when Kuzmenko will be ready to return to the lineup.