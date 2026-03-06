Andrei Kuzmenko Injury: Done for regular season
Kuzmenko (knee) isn't expected to return before the end of the 2025-26 regular season, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio on Friday.
Kuzmenko underwent knee surgery last Saturday to repair a torn meniscus. He had 13 goals, 25 points and 68 shots on net across 52 appearances this campaign. If the Kings qualify for the playoffs, it's unclear when Kuzmenko will be ready to return to the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Kuzmenko See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week5 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2441 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Mason McTavish has Fantasy Value44 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 1649 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Kuzmenko See More