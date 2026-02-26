Andrei Kuzmenko headshot

Andrei Kuzmenko Injury: Out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Kuzmenko (undisclosed) isn't available for Thursday's game against Edmonton, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuzmenko is considered day-to-day, so he still might be an option Saturday versus Calgary. He has 13 goals and 25 points in 52 outings in 2025-26. Taylor Ward and Jeff Malott are expected to draw back into the lineup, while Samuel Helenius will be a healthy scratch after playing Wednesday versus Vegas.

Andrei Kuzmenko
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
