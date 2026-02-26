Andrei Kuzmenko Injury: Out Thursday

Kuzmenko (undisclosed) isn't available for Thursday's game against Edmonton, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuzmenko is considered day-to-day, so he still might be an option Saturday versus Calgary. He has 13 goals and 25 points in 52 outings in 2025-26. Taylor Ward and Jeff Malott are expected to draw back into the lineup, while Samuel Helenius will be a healthy scratch after playing Wednesday versus Vegas.