Andrei Kuzmenko Injury: Out Thursday
Kuzmenko (undisclosed) isn't available for Thursday's game against Edmonton, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Kuzmenko is considered day-to-day, so he still might be an option Saturday versus Calgary. He has 13 goals and 25 points in 52 outings in 2025-26. Taylor Ward and Jeff Malott are expected to draw back into the lineup, while Samuel Helenius will be a healthy scratch after playing Wednesday versus Vegas.
