Andrei Kuzmenko Injury: Undergoes knee surgery
Kuzmenko underwent knee surgery for a torn meniscus and is on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.
Kuzmenko is regarded as week-to-week, and it wouldn't be surprising if he's out for quite a while. The 30-year-old has 13 goals and 25 points in 52 outings in 2025-26. The Kings recalled defenseman Angus Booth from AHL Ontario to fill the roster spot created by putting Kuzmenko on IR.
