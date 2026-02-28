Andrei Kuzmenko headshot

Andrei Kuzmenko Injury: Undergoes knee surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Kuzmenko underwent knee surgery for a torn meniscus and is on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Kuzmenko is regarded as week-to-week, and it wouldn't be surprising if he's out for quite a while. The 30-year-old has 13 goals and 25 points in 52 outings in 2025-26. The Kings recalled defenseman Angus Booth from AHL Ontario to fill the roster spot created by putting Kuzmenko on IR.

Andrei Kuzmenko
Los Angeles Kings
