Andrei Kuzmenko News: Adds pair of helpers

Kuzmenko notched two assists in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kuzmenko's last outing against Vegas saw him leave with an upper-body injury right before the Olympic break. He got the rest he needed and made an impact in this rematch, giving him four points over his last three games. The 30-year-old winger is at 13 goals, 12 assists, 69 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 52 appearances.