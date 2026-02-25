Andrei Kuzmenko News: Adds pair of helpers
Kuzmenko notched two assists in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights.
Kuzmenko's last outing against Vegas saw him leave with an upper-body injury right before the Olympic break. He got the rest he needed and made an impact in this rematch, giving him four points over his last three games. The 30-year-old winger is at 13 goals, 12 assists, 69 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 52 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Kuzmenko See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2433 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Mason McTavish has Fantasy Value36 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 1641 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week48 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 750 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Kuzmenko See More