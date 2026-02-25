Andrei Kuzmenko headshot

Andrei Kuzmenko News: Adds pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Kuzmenko notched two assists in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kuzmenko's last outing against Vegas saw him leave with an upper-body injury right before the Olympic break. He got the rest he needed and made an impact in this rematch, giving him four points over his last three games. The 30-year-old winger is at 13 goals, 12 assists, 69 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 52 appearances.

Andrei Kuzmenko
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Kuzmenko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Kuzmenko See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
33 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Mason McTavish has Fantasy Value
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Mason McTavish has Fantasy Value
Author Image
Michael Finewax
36 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
Author Image
Michael Finewax
41 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
48 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
50 days ago