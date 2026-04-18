Andrei Kuzmenko News: Available to return
Kuzmenko (knee) is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Game 1 against Colorado on Sunday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Kuzmenko participated in Saturday's practice, and he is available to return to the lineup after missing 25 games due to knee surgery. He had 13 goals, 25 points and 69 shots on net over 52 appearances before getting hurt.
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