Andrei Kuzmenko News: Bouncing back from fourth line

Kuzmenko started Sunday's loss to the Oilers on the fourth line but eventually took shifts on the top line, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Kuzmenko, who posted seven points in the first eight games, had a strong start to the season but hit the skids last week and was benched for the final 27 minutes of last Friday's 3-0 loss to the Devils. In addition to opening on the fourth line Sunday, he was temporarily removed from the top power-play unit. However, Kuzmenko was one of the team's best forwards against Edmonton and elevated to the top line alongside Nazem Kadri and Martin Pospisil midway through the second period. Calgary head coach Ryan Huska was pleased with Kuzmenko's effort Sunday and could reestablish the 28-year-old forward on the top line to start Tuesday's road game in Montreal.