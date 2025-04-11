Andrei Kuzmenko News: Distributes three more helpers

Kuzmenko logged three assists, including two on the power play, in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Kuzmenko has three goals and seven assists over the last six contests. The 29-year-old winger is really fitting in for the Kings, giving them a dynamic top nine at forward. He's up to 14 points in 18 contests for Los Angeles, and a total of 34 points (12 on the power play), 79 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 62 appearances across three teams.