Andrei Kuzmenko News: Earns assist in team debut

Kuzmenko logged an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Kuzmenko saw 18:53 of ice time in his Flyers debut and may be in line for a larger role with his new team than he was with the Flames. The 29-year-old winger has 16 points, 40 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 38 appearances this season. If Kuzmenko sees top-six minutes regularly and doesn't clash with head coach John Tortorella too much, he could be an interesting offense-only addition in fantasy for the remainder of the season.