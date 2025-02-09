Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Kuzmenko News: Earns assist in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Kuzmenko logged an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Kuzmenko saw 18:53 of ice time in his Flyers debut and may be in line for a larger role with his new team than he was with the Flames. The 29-year-old winger has 16 points, 40 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 38 appearances this season. If Kuzmenko sees top-six minutes regularly and doesn't clash with head coach John Tortorella too much, he could be an interesting offense-only addition in fantasy for the remainder of the season.

