Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrei Kuzmenko headshot

Andrei Kuzmenko News: Gathers helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Kuzmenko notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Kuzmenko stayed hot when he set up an Adrian Kempe tally in the second period. Over the last three games, Kuzmenko has two goals, four assists and five shots on net. He's up to 10 points in 15 outings with the Kings, and he's got a total of 30 points, 77 shots on net and a minus-5 rating across 59 appearances across three organizations this season.

Andrei Kuzmenko
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now