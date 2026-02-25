Andrei Kuzmenko headshot

Andrei Kuzmenko News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Kuzmenko (upper body) is in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuzmenko was hurt in the last game before the Olympic break, but the injury wasn't serious enough to cost him more time. He'll play on the third line with Alex Turcotte and Warren Foegele.

Andrei Kuzmenko
Los Angeles Kings
