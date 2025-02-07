Andrei Kuzmenko News: Ready to rock

Kuzmenko (not injury related) is in Philadelphia and is slated to join the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Kuzmenko was dealt to Philadelphia from Calgary on Jan. 30 and had visa issues, as well as a canceled flight from Toronto due to snow Thursday. The 29-year-old had four goals, 11 assists and 39 shots on goal across 37 appearances for the Flames prior to the trade. Look for Jacob Gaucher to return to AHL Lehigh Valley, while Rodrigo Abols could also be sent down to the minors.