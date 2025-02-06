Andrei Kuzmenko News: Remains out for Thursday's game

Kuzmenko (not injury related) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Washington, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Kuzmenko was traded to the Flyers from the Flames last week, but he's been dealing with visa issues in recent days. Head coach John Tortorella said Thursday that Kuzmenko's paperwork is done, but the 29-year-old's flight from Toronto was canceled due to weather. Tortorella is optimistic that Kuzmenko will be available for Saturday's game against the Penguins.