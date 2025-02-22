Andrei Kuzmenko News: Six points in last five games

Kuzmenko scored a goal in a 6-3 win over the Oilers on Saturday.

Kuzmenko's goal was his first in orange and black in his second game since being acquired in a trade with the Flames on Jan. 30. He redirected a pass past Stuart Skinner on a late, third-period power play that put Philly up 5-3. Kuzmenko could have some sneaky fantasy value until season's end. He has put up six points (three goals, three assists) in his last five games (12 shots). He may not be the 74-point guy he was in his first NHL season (2022-23), but Kuzmenko still has great hands.