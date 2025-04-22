Andrei Kuzmenko News: Three points in series opener

Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal and added two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Kuzmenko also added five shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating in this outing while leading the Kings in total points. The left winger finished the regular season on a tear with 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) over his final 10 contests, and he seems to be translating that form into the playoffs. The Kings will certainly need him at his best if they want to get past the challenge of the Oilers.