Andrei Kuzmenko News: Two helpers in Saturday's loss

Kuzmenko picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

The 28-year-old winger set up game-tying goals in the second and third periods by Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri. but the Flames' offense dried up after Kadri's tally. Kuzmenko has had a strong start to the season, producing a goal and seven points in eight games as he looks to regain the form that saw him break out for 74 points (39 goals, 35 assists) as a rookie with the Canucks in 2022-23.