Andrei Kuzmenko News: Two-point effort in win

Kuzmenko scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Kuzmenko has five points over his last two contests. The winger is really clicking with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe on the top line -- the trio combined for three goals and six points in this win. For the season, Kuzmenko is up to 10 goals, 19 assists, 77 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 58 appearances between three teams. He's earned nine of his points in just 14 outings as a King.