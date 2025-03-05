Andrei Kuzmenko News: Two points in loss to Calgary

Kuzmenko produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

The 29-year-old winger did his best to put together a revenge game against the team that shipped him east in late January, scoring a goal in the first period before helping to set up Sean Couturier in the third, but his Flyer teammates didn't cooperate. Kuzmenko has looked good in his new jersey, picking up two goals and five points in his first six contests for Philly while seeing a regular shift on the first power-play unit.