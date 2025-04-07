Andrei Lashko News: Inks entry-level deal

Lashko signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Seattle on Monday.

Lashko produced 34 goals and 70 points in 67 regular-season games for OHL Niagara in 2024-25 before adding two goals and four assists in five playoff outings. Following Niagara's elimination from the postseason, the 20-year-old forward could report to AHL Coachella Valley on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the season. Seattle selected Lashko with the No. 116 pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.