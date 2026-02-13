Andrei Loshko News: Earns three points in AHL win

Loshko scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 6-1 win over Tucson.

Loshko has had a modest AHL rookie year, earning a total of 12 points in 37 outings. He's picked up five points over his last six games and 10 points in 18 contests since Dec. 27, so it looks like he is improving. The 21-year-old forward is still likely a few years away from carving out an NHL role.