Andrei Svechnikov headshot

Andrei Svechnikov Injury: Doesn't practice Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Svechnikov didn't participate in Monday's practice session due to an undisclosed issue, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Although head coach Rod Brind'Amour said after Monday's practice that Svechnikov "should be alright," it's not yet clear whether the 25-year-old will be able to suit up in Columbus on Tuesday or at home against the Penguins on Wednesday. Svechnikov has recorded points in eight of 12 appearances since the start of February, logging four goals, eight assists, 26 hits and 12 PIM while averaging 17:45 of ice time across that span.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Svechnikov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Svechnikov See More
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
6 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 3
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
41 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
43 days ago