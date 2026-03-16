Andrei Svechnikov Injury: Doesn't practice Monday
Svechnikov didn't participate in Monday's practice session due to an undisclosed issue, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Although head coach Rod Brind'Amour said after Monday's practice that Svechnikov "should be alright," it's not yet clear whether the 25-year-old will be able to suit up in Columbus on Tuesday or at home against the Penguins on Wednesday. Svechnikov has recorded points in eight of 12 appearances since the start of February, logging four goals, eight assists, 26 hits and 12 PIM while averaging 17:45 of ice time across that span.
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