Andrei Svechnikov Injury: May return Friday

Svechnikov (upper body) practiced Thursday and could return to the lineup against Montreal on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Svechnikov believes he will be ready to return to the lineup following a seven-game absence. However, the decision on his status will likely come after the morning skate or closer to game time. He has generated 18 goals, 43 points, 167 shots on net and 131 hits across 63 appearances this season. If Svechnikov returns, Tyson Jost will probably be a healthy scratch.