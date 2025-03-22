Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Svechnikov headshot

Andrei Svechnikov Injury: Out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Svechnikov (upper body) will miss Saturday's game against Los Angeles, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Svechnikov hasn't been in the lineup since March 9, but coach Rod Brind'Amour was hoping to get him back this weekend, so perhaps the 24-year-old forward will be an option Sunday versus Anaheim. Svechnikov has 18 goals and 43 points in 63 outings in 2024-25.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
