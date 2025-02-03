Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Svechnikov Injury: Practices Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Svechnikov (upper body) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Following a one-game absence, Svechnikov could occupy a top-six role and see time on the second power-play unit against Winnipeg on Tuesday. He has produced 17 goals, 37 points, 146 shots on net and 105 hits across 52 appearances this season. Svechnikov's replacement in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings, Ryan Suzuki, returned to AHL Chicago on Sunday.

