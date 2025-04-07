Andrei Svechnikov Injury: Practices Monday

Svechnikov (undisclosed) participated fully in Monday's practice, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Svechnikov has missed the last two games but appears to be progressing toward a potential return to action. However, it is still unclear if he will be ready for Tuesday's matchup versus Buffalo. Svechnikov has generated 19 goals, 45 points, 170 shots on net and 135 hits through 66 appearances this season.