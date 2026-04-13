Andrei Svechnikov headshot

Andrei Svechnikov Injury: Unavailable Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Svechnikov is dealing with an undisclosed injury and will not be available versus the Flyers on Monday.

Svechnikov has scored in six of his last seven outings, including four tallies with the man advantage. With several players getting the night off, Taylor Hall could be pressed into a first-line role and figures to log time with one of the two power-play units. Svechnikov almost certainly will be back for the playoffs, but he should be considered questionable versus the Islanders on Tuesday.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
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