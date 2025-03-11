Andrei Svechnikov Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Svechnikov (undisclosed) won't play against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Svechnikov is still being evaluated, making it unclear when he will be ready to return. He has contributed 18 goals, 43 points, 131 hits and 167 shots on net through 63 appearances this season. Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake skated alongside Sebastian Aho during Monday's practice.