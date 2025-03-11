Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Svechnikov headshot

Andrei Svechnikov Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Svechnikov (undisclosed) won't play against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Svechnikov is still being evaluated, making it unclear when he will be ready to return. He has contributed 18 goals, 43 points, 131 hits and 167 shots on net through 63 appearances this season. Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake skated alongside Sebastian Aho during Monday's practice.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
