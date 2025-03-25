Andrei Svechnikov Injury: Won't play against Nashville

Svechnikov (upper body) will remain sidelined Tuesday versus the Predators, according to Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Svechnikov will miss his seventh consecutive game Tuesday. According to head coach Rod Brind'Amour, the 24-year-old winger could have suited up against Nashville, but the team is being cautious with Svechnikov's injury, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal. Svechnikov is expected to return to the lineup for Friday's home meeting with the Canadiens.