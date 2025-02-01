Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Svechnikov headshot

Andrei Svechnikov Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Svechnikov (upper body) won't be in the lineup Saturday versus the Kings.

Svechnikov saw 19:03 of ice time in Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks, so it's unclear when he suffered the injury. The Hurricanes have a number of moving pieces in their lineup due to an illness going through the team, but it looks like Taylor Hall, Jack Roslovic and Jesperi Kotkaniemi will form the second line. Svechnikov's next chance to play is Tuesday in Winnipeg.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
