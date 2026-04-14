Andrei Svechnikov Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Svechnikov (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Islanders.
Svechnikov will be unavailable for the third time in the Hurricanes' last four games of the regular season, but he's likely just having his workload managed ahead of the playoffs. The 26-year-old will presumably return to game action once the postseason begins.
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