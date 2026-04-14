Andrei Svechnikov headshot

Andrei Svechnikov Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Svechnikov (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Islanders.

Svechnikov will be unavailable for the third time in the Hurricanes' last four games of the regular season, but he's likely just having his workload managed ahead of the playoffs. The 26-year-old will presumably return to game action once the postseason begins.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
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